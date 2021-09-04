PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $52.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

PD stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

