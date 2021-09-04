PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.30, but opened at $51.45. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. PagerDuty shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 42,290 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $237,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5,539.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,830,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,646,000 after buying an additional 790,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.