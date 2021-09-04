Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $2,619,000.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,071.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $26.64 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.