Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 244 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after buying an additional 207,276 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 202,629 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,340,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.43. 243,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

