Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 8,141 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock remained flat at $$46.84 during trading on Friday. 20,834,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,067,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

