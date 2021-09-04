Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $32,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. 13,220,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,559,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.