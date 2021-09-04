Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $228.36. 1,622,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,789. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

