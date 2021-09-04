Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 352,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

