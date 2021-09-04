Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,236. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

