Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 50,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $773,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,492 shares of company stock valued at $48,701,969. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR stock opened at $167.60 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average of $149.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

