Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 282 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 170.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after acquiring an additional 460,861 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $90.32 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

