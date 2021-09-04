Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,406,000 after buying an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in 2U by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in 2U by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,078,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,763 shares of company stock worth $3,444,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

