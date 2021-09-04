Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $376,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.82 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

