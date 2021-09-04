Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY opened at $36.64 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

