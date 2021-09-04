Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,194 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

