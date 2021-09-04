Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PH traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.91. 770,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,237. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.01. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

