Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $43.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

PSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Parsons alerts:

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

PSN stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.