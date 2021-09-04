Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $32.04 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 11.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $32,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,378. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.