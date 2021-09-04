Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,506.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $52.68. 1,144,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,714. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

