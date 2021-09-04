Patrick Cs Lo Sells 26,073 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

