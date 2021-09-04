Patrick Cs Lo Sells 26,073 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75.
Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.