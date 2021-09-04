Paul Liberman Sells 85,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DKNG opened at $61.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

