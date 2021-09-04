Payden & Rygel Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,610 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.1% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $345.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.