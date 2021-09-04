Payden & Rygel Has $3.52 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $18,921,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.61. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

