Payden & Rygel Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,067,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,986,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $149.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

