Payden & Rygel Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,805,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.3% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

