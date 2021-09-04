Payden & Rygel Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

AbbVie stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

