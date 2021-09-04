Peak Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $234.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

