Peak Asset Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.5% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,110,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $503.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.76 and its 200 day moving average is $487.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

