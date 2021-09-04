Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 3,869 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,676,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $567,956,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE stock opened at $163.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.43. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.