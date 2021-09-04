Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 242.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.
Penn National Gaming Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.