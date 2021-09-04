Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 242.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

