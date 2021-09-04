Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of PENN opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $51.19 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,819,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

