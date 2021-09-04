Pepe Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,072.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $42.06 million and approximately $14,072.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00151452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00190278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.53 or 0.07839089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.89 or 0.99705903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.41 or 0.00993840 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.