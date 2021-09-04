Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 468,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,490. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

