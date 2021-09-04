Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) versus Compass (NYSE:COMP) Head to Head Analysis

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 6.64% 20.43% 10.51% Compass N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Perficient and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $612.13 million 6.55 $30.18 million $2.04 59.64 Compass $3.72 billion 1.71 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Perficient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Perficient and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 0 5 0 3.00 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

Perficient currently has a consensus target price of $118.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.85%. Compass has a consensus target price of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 44.65%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Perficient.

Summary

Perficient beats Compass on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

