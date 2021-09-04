Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. 1,113,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

