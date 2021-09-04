Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 51,126.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,734 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

