Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.