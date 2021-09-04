Phala Network (PHA) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $221.17 million and $27.76 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001628 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00124966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00182450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.61 or 0.00806300 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

