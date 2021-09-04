Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 177,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 169.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

