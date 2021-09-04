Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.10 million.

Photronics stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $901.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

