PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Up 0.1%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.93. Approximately 116,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 171,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

