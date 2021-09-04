Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSEMKT PDO opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.