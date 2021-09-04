Pine Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 7th (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Pine Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PTOCU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Pine Technology Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

PTOCU opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. Pine Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,982,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 75.2% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 19.5% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 669,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 109,033 shares in the last quarter.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

