Piper Sandler Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $100.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Chewy stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,837.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. Chewy has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 113.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $2,112,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 606.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 532.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 182,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 153,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

