Pivotal Research Boosts Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target to $60.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.40.

FWONA opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.84 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

