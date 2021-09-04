PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of PJT Partners worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 80.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 102.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $77.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

