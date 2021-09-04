Playcent Market Capitalization Tops $4.04 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $68,113.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00125388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00182334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00809993 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

