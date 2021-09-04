PlayGame (PXG) Price Tops $0.0005

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $492,087.95 and approximately $31,641.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00122078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00802069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00048282 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

