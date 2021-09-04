PlotX Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PlotX has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $206,719.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00121972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00174899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048147 BTC.

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

