Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Acquired by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp makes up 1.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 1.06% of Plumas Bancorp worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PLBC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. 14,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,599. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga bought 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,673.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.